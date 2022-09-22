September 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket has passed a critical refueling test

Izer 47 mins ago 3 min read
The Artemis 1 moon rocket on the pad at NASA

NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket passed an important refueling test on Wednesday (September 21), potentially keeping it on track for its planned September 27 takeoff.

Artemis 1 It will send an unmanned Orion capsule to the moon’s orbit using a giant space launch system (SLS) missile. NASA attempted to launch the mission on September 3 but was aborted before liquid hydrogen fuel leak In a “quick disconnect” in the SLS core stage, an interface connects the missile to a fuel line from the moving launch tower.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

See photos of Neptune with focus on the Webb telescope

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts blast off into space

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Scientists discover an invisible phenomenon

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Medvedev already knows the results of the “referendums” to be held in the Ukrainian territories.

33 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

European markets open to close, Bank of England and Swiss central bank interest rate decisions

35 mins ago Izer
2 min read

William and Kate’s kids use new Wales family names after change of address

42 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket has passed a critical refueling test

47 mins ago Izer