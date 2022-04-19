NASA will move its moon rocket out of the launch pad for repairs

Technicians also discovered that a valve in the upper stage was malfunctioning, and at the third attempt last Thursday the test was modified so that only the fuel tanks would be filled in the boost stage. But then a hydrogen leak was detected in the so-called secret tail service shaft that connects to the bottom of the rocket, and the rehearsal was cleared. The oxygen tank was not half full, and the hydrogen fueling had just begun.

Last week, NASA officials said they hoped to fix the hydrogen leak while the rocket was still on the launch pad. But on Monday they said they had changed their minds. Next week, the rocket will be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building, where technicians can easily access parts of the rocket. This will allow the faulty upper stage valve to be replaced.

At the same time, an off-site vendor that supplies nitrogen gas – used to purge hazardous gases – is upgrading their systems. During two of the training attempts, disturbances in the nitrogen supply delayed the countdown.

“The massive moon rocket is doing very well,” said Tom Whitmaier, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for Joint Exploration Systems Development, during a press conference Monday. “I think we got really smart with this missile. But we have a lot more work to do.”

The Space Launch System, a key component of NASA’s Artemis program to send astronauts to the Moon, is years behind schedule and a budget of billions of dollars. With recent problems, Mr. Whitmaier said, getting the missile ready in time for launch during a two-week window in early June would be challenging. There are additional two-week opportunities starting in late June and late July.