NASA unveils next-generation telescope plan to search space for signs of life: reports

It is reported that NASA has shed light on a new plan to build Behind the James Webb Space TelescopeAnd

The Habitable Worlds Observatory was announced Monday at the latest meeting of the American Astronomical Society, and its goal is to search for signs of life on habitable exoplanets.

Space.com said Friday that the observatory will need a powerful imager, a tool that allows scientists to study faint objects.

Mark Clampin, director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division, reportedly said the agency would approach the project as if it faced a strict launch window, based on previous technology used in Nancy Grace Romanian Space Telescope So is Webb.

Habitable World Observatory It will be sent to a point — known as L2, or the second Lagrangian point — about a million miles from Earth and opposite the Sun.

“We will also plan this mission from day one to be serviceable,” Clampin said, noting that in 10 to 15 years companies could do “live robotic service” there.

“It gives us flexibility, because it means we don’t necessarily have to achieve all the science goals the first time,” he told the audience. Being able to serve the observatory could extend its mission life.

The agency will reportedly turn to the commercial sector of the launch vehicle.

It is worth noting that through this observatory, NASA is following up on the latest decadal survey conducted by the US National Academies, which called for NASA revives the Great Observatories program.

According to Science, the report stated that A Six meter telescope It can be sensitive to ultraviolet, optical and near infrared wavelengths from the onset of this voltage.