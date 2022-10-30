NASA takes a picture of the sun “smiling” like a big fiery idiot

Our local star takes the phrase “the sun is smiling at us” literally, it seems. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the sun on Wednesday making it look like it has dark eyes, a round, round nose, and a happy smile.

“Say cheese!” NASA tweeted Together with the attractive image.

Say cheese! 📸 Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the sun “smiling.” These dark spots on the Sun, seen in ultraviolet light, are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar winds flow into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 – NASA’s Sun, Space and Scream 🎃 (NASASun) October 26 2022

There is a scientific explanation behind the smile. “Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the sun smiling,” NASA said. “These dark spots on the sun, seen in ultraviolet light, are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar winds flow into space.”

SDO was launched in 2010 and has been lounging in space and has been observing the activities of the sun ever since. It is used to study space weather and to track star flares and explosions.

Twitter users saw the image of the sun and were quick to discover it Similar to Stay Puft Marshmallow Man From Ghostbusters.

UK Science and Technology Enterprises Council Jump with a modified version From the picture you transform into a happy Halloween pumpkin.

You might remember another occasional SDO photo from 2014 when the sun was wearing Jack’s face is very Halloween lantern. The newer face-like shape is more derby and less intimidating.

It’s nice to think of our local star as happy and benevolent, even though he likes to spit Potentially devastating solar flares From time to time. Service with a smile.