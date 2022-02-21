NASA successfully retests lunar rocket primary stage engines after an error

All of the primary-stage rocket motors on NASA’s moon rocket were performed as expected in a series of recent tests that followed the replacement of a faulty control mechanism in one of those motors, the agency said.

Faulty engine control module RS-25 No. 4 has forced the space agency to delay its next mission on the unmanned moon, Artemis I which will mark the beginning of humanity’s return to the moon .

RS-25 engines, manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne, are an old technology from Space ship era. There are four RS-25 engines powering the primary stage of space launch system (SLS) Moon rocket.

During the latest power boost for the Artemis I SLS core stage, which NASA conducted in conjunction with the engine maker earlier this month, all four engine control units performed as expected.

These engine controllers communicate with the rest of the missile, providing precise control and internal health diagnostics.

NASA said the error in the four-engine control module is caused by a defective memory chip, which is used during the console’s startup sequence and has no effect on the console’s operations after that point. in the current situation .

The engineers found no indication of faulty memory chips in the other three motors, so there are no limitations related to wet rehearsal NASA added that testing should be done before launch.

However, the error forced NASA to postpone the launch of Artemis I no later than April.

Teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida are now working to complete pre-flight diagnostic tests, including testing the flight termination system and mounting the hardware on the dual solid rocket boosters.

The missile is expected to be launched to Launch Pad 39B in March for a rehearsal test, where teams will refuel the missile and begin the pre-launch sequence until the countdown.

The rehearsal test is designed to verify the performance of the SLS missile, and Orion space capsule and Ground Systems at Kennedy. NASA will schedule the launch of the Artemis I mission after training in wet clothes.