February 22, 2022

NASA successfully retests lunar rocket primary stage engines after an error

All of the primary-stage rocket motors on NASA’s moon rocket were performed as expected in a series of recent tests that followed the replacement of a faulty control mechanism in one of those motors, the agency said.

Faulty engine control module RS-25 No. 4 has forced the space agency to delay its next mission on the unmanned moon, Artemis Iwhich will mark the beginning of humanity’s return to the moon.

