July 22, 2022

NASA spacecraft on Mars discovers a strange, thread-like object that is spreading viral

NASA spacecraft on Mars discovers a strange, thread-like object that is spreading viral

As far as scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) know, there are no spinning mills on Mars yet.

So, a photo of what looks like a tiny Martian grass has some social media users asking questions.

Shots were taken on Tuesday, July 12, or Mars Day 495.

The Mars Perseverance rover took photos using the front left and right front camera to avoid hazards.

NASA Rover Discovers Piece of Its Equipment for Landing on Mars

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover captured this image of the area in front of it using the front camera on its back to avoid right-hand hazards A. .
(Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

One was chosen by public voting to be “Picture of the Week” last week.

popular theory, Confirmed by a NASA spokesperson In an email to Gizmodo, it is that the string block is a wreck from the task.

This isn’t the first time Percy has taken a photo of a wreck.

NASA advances search for extraterrestrial life, will commission ‘absolutely necessary’ study on UFOs

in June, perseverance team On Twitter they discovered a piece of thermal blanket that may have come from the landing stage of the rover.

“This shiny piece of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures,” JPL wrote. “It’s surprising finding this here: my descent stage shattered about two kilometers away. Did this piece land here then, or was it blown here by the wind?”

See also  NASA "Holoported" doctor on the International Space Station

The team also wrote on 12 July. You have collected the rover She named her tenth rock core.

Julia Mosto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

