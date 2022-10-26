NASA scientists are working on Earth missions in preparation for returning American boots to the moon

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – NASA plans to launch the Artemis 1 rocket into space in less than a month. It’s part of Plan to get Americans Return to the moon and explore more space. This will be the first time in five decades since the Apollo missions.

The NASA team and partners, including the US Geological Survey, have been practicing rover operations about an hour from the Grand Canyon for just over two weeks. The training mission is primarily focused on performing compact rover operations and improving existing technology. NASA experts say these skills are essential components of future Artemis missions.

The rover being tested has been around for more than a decade. Teams of scientists are working to improve the current technology in use.

“We start with testing here on Earth, then move on to testing on the Moon, and then use the Moon as a stepping stone to Mars,” said Barbara Januico, Desert RATS mission manager.

RATS Desert crew members are Lunar missions simulator In the desert by living and working in the rover. During these exercises, NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency collect data on compact rover design, cabin configuration, driving patterns, time constraints, and missing processes to support potential design concepts for future compact rover vehicles.

“We are contributing in a very small way to determining how we will explore the surface of the Moon and then Mars as part of Artemis,” Janoiko said.

The lunar module has many functions Including a way to walk the crab, This will allow astronauts to drive over rugged terrain and explore parts of the moon like never before.

“We will be in the south pole region of the moon, so there will be a completely different set of geology and lessons to be learned from exploring a different part of the moon than before,” Janoiko said.

NASA expects to use these pressurized spacecraft starting with Artemis III, which is expected to take place in 2025. This mission aims to put the first woman and first people of color on the Moon.