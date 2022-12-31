December 31, 2022

NASA says the Juno spacecraft is regaining its memory after its flyby of Jupiter

Izer

NASA’s Juno probe continues to recover its memory of Jupiter after data was lost on communications between the spacecraft and its operators on Earth after a flyby of the giant planet in December.

the Juno spacecraftThe most recent flight from Jupiter, the 47th closest pass to the planet, completed December 14. But as his operators at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory They were receiving science data from the flight and found they could no longer directly access the spacecraft’s memory.

