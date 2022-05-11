May 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope is ‘perfectly aligned’

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope is 'perfectly aligned'

All four science instruments on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have achieved “perfect alignment” ahead of their official debut this summer, project officials said in a news conference call Monday (May 9).

“I am pleased to report that the telescope alignment was completed with a better performance than we expected,” Michael McElwain, James Webb Space Telescope said a project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, according to CBS News. “We’ve basically come up with a perfect telescope alignment. There is no modification to the telescope’s optics that would materially improve our science performance.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A “mixed” sunspot has just released a huge solar flare

10 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Incredibly sharp Webb Space Telescope test image hints at new possibilities for science

18 hours ago Izer
1 min read

NASA InSight records the brutal earthquake on Mars

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Russian General: Ukrainian army fires at six civilian vehicles with white flags

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

S&P 500 and Nasdaq close higher in choppy session as inflation data approaches

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Trailer for “The Way of Water” garners 148 million views online – The Hollywood Reporter

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope is ‘perfectly aligned’

1 hour ago Izer