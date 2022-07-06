July 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA reconnects with a satellite released from Earth’s orbit

Izer 18 mins ago 2 min read
NASA reconnects with a satellite released from Earth's orbit
The engineers were able to Call the little CubeSat On Wednesday, after I lost contact with deep space network Tuesday. DSN is a NASA radio antenna network that supports interplanetary spacecraft missions as well as certain Earth orbits.
CubeSat is Cislunar’s autonomous GPS and navigation technology experience, Also known as CAPSTONE. The satellite left Earth’s orbit on Monday, marking a significant milestone in its planned four-month journey to the moon.
Communication difficulties forced the mission team to delay the first satellite course correction maneuver scheduled for July 5, NASA said. This is a series of corrections planned to increase the accuracy of the orbital transfer to the Moon.

After CAPSTONE successfully left Earth orbit, it has begun charging its onboard battery using solar arrays, according to an update from NASA.

NASA said that the CubeSat satellite is waiting for a course correction and remains in the general path intended for its ballistic transfer to the moon.

Leave the Earth’s orbit

The satellite will rely on its own thrust and the gravity of the Sun for the rest of its journey. Gravity will allow the CubeSat to use significantly less fuel to reach its destination.

The mission was launched aboard a Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from the Rocket Lab 1 launch complex on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand on June 28.

The CubeSats’ goal is to enter an elongated orbit, a semi-straight halo orbit, around the Moon for at least six months for research purposes.

The satellite’s orbit will bring the spacecraft within 1,000 miles (1,609.3 km) from one lunar pole in its closest pass and within 43,500 miles (70006.5 km) from the other pole every seven days.

New double crater seen on the moon's surface after a mysterious rocket collides
The mission team hopes that the satellite will be able to maintain its orbit, which could allow the agency to launch and establish a lunar outpost called the gate. outpost You will play an important role in NASA Artemis program By providing an efficient path for future spacecraft To and from the surface of the moon.

In addition, the small satellite will also test its communication capabilities. The orbiter offers a view of Earth while providing coverage of the Moon’s south pole, the scheduled landing point for Artemis astronauts in 2025.

See also  The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. This is even more unusual

The CubeSat satellite will also communicate with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft that has been orbiting the moon for 13 years. It will serve as a reference point for the satellite and allow scientists to measure the distance between the CubeSat and LRO, as well as where CAPSTONE is in the sky.

Space enthusiasts can track satellite flight with NASA Eyes on the solar system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

How to see new web images

8 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The discovery of an unexpected “huge” ozone hole over the tropics

16 hours ago Izer
5 min read

The Large Hadron Collider is running at its highest energy level ever to search for dark matter

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

The result is here: our “mother-in-law” will no longer buy Russian gas either

54 seconds ago Arzu
7 min read

Dow Futures: Fed Minutes Lift Market Rally, Microsoft Takes Major Move; Tesla competitors in the buying areas

7 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Chagall goes to the trash. How is that for Caveat Emptor?

10 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA reconnects with a satellite released from Earth’s orbit

18 mins ago Izer