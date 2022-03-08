March 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

Teams begin to pull out the “kitchen drawer” platforms surrounding the first rocket that will launch NASA’s Artemis mission toward the moon.

Pulling back the platforms surrounding the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida is an essential step to send the rocket and spacecraft safely to the launch pad on March 17 before the Artemis 1 launch, which is expected to occur. No before May.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

10 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope’s self-propelled guns celebrate 20 years of groundbreaking discovery

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

NASA is giving people the chance to name their names around the moon on the upcoming Artemis 1 mission

18 hours ago Izer
3 min read

China wants its new astronaut launch rocket to be reusable

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Yanukovych’s paternal advice to Zhelensky: Stop the war!

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

European markets are volatile as fears persist between Russia and Ukraine

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Kelly Clarkson performs emotionally at the 2022 ACM Awards – SheKnows

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

1 hour ago Izer