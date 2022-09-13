September 13, 2022

NASA postpones date for next Artemis I launch attempt

He was a former Artemis mission team Aimed at September 23. October 2 is a possible backup date “under review,” according to NASA.
outer space The agency is still working on an issue with the missile, called the Space Launch System or SLS, which A leak arose during its ignition Using ultra-cold liquid hydrogen during the last launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3. Repair work occurred in the hydrogen leakage area over the weekend, according to NASA.

outer space NASA was working on testing the system feeding liquid hydrogen on September 17, but the date for that cryogenic test has now been pushed back to September 21, NASA reported in the Artemis blog.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the added value of having more time to prepare for freeze demo testing, and therefore more time to prepare for launch. The dates also allow managers to ensure teams get enough rest and to replenish fuel supplies. coolant,” NASA shared in the blog post.

The agency said the test, which will take place on September 21, will include an engine bleed test. The mission team removed the first Artemis I launch attempt on August 29 due to a problem it encountered during engine bleeding, which caused the launch engines to cool down, which officials believe was due to a faulty sensor.

The launch window on September 27 is 70 minutes long — shorter than the 120-minute launch window available on September 23.

Officials in NASA said the space agency continues to provide information to the eastern range, which must grant a waiver to allow the rocket to remain on the launch pad.

“NASA continues to honor the Eastern Range operation to review the agency’s request to extend existing test requirements for the flight termination system and provide additional information and data as needed. Demonstration testing and potential launch opportunities, should the request be approved,” the blog stated.

CNN’s Jackie Wattles contributed to this story.

