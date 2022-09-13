NASA postpones date for next Artemis I launch attempt

He was a former Artemis mission team Aimed at September 23 . October 2 is a possible backup date “under review,” according to NASA.

The agency is still working on an issue with the missile, called the Space Launch System or SLS, which A leak arose during its ignition Using ultra-cold liquid hydrogen during the last launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3. Repair work occurred in the hydrogen leakage area over the weekend, according to NASA.

outer space NASA was working on testing the system feeding liquid hydrogen on September 17, but the date for that cryogenic test has now been pushed back to September 21, NASA reported in the Artemis blog.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the added value of having more time to prepare for freeze demo testing, and therefore more time to prepare for launch. The dates also allow managers to ensure teams get enough rest and to replenish fuel supplies. coolant,” NASA shared in the blog post.