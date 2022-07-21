July 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars
Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific advances, and more.

The front-left camera to avoid hazards in the rover took a photo of a light-colored object on July 12 and some people likened it to spaghetti.

And space agency officials emphasized that they believe the object is a series of remnants of the perseverance landing.

The string could be from the rover or its landing stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet beam used to safely lower the craft to the planet’s surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. .

The spokesman said that the perseverance had not previously been in the area where the string was found, so it was likely that the wind blew there.

The rover, currently exploring an ancient delta called Jezero Crater, is looking for signs of microscopic life that may have been called Mars billions of years ago, the spokesperson said. This hole where Perseverance originally relegated On February 18, 2021.
The right front camera to avoid hazards to the rover took a wider picture of the series (bottom).
When Perseverance revisited the chain’s website four days later, object is gone.

This isn’t the first time the probe has stumbled upon bits of material left over from its landing on Mars.

Perseverance cameras took a photo of a portion of shiny metallic foil in mid-June, according to Tweet from the official rover account. The team believes it is part of the rover’s thermal blanket, a thin, temperature-regulating material that may have fallen off during its descent phase.

The NASA probe team is researching more about the new piece of debris and plans to release more details later this week.

See also  The image of the International Space Station taken from Earth is so clear that you can see the astronauts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope discovers the oldest and most distant known galaxy

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Meteor strike caused “significant irreparable” damage to the James Webb Space Telescope | science and technology news

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Most Americans think the $10 billion NASA space telescope is a good investment, says a poll

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

7 min read

Economy: Gas returns to North Stream I pipeline after 10-day shutdown

50 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The European Central Bank is preparing to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s Wordle’s Answer and Tips for July 21

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

1 hour ago Izer