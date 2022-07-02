July 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission on the moon from the launch pad (photos)

Izer 32 mins ago 3 min read
NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission on the moon from the launch pad (photos)

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket is no longer on the launch pad.

Artemis stack 1 – A space launch system A rocket (SLS) topped by the Orion crew capsule – Pad 39B departed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 4:12 a.m. EDT (0812 GMT) on Saturday (July 2).

See also  Astronomers and space enthusiasts on their favorite exoplanets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Changes in the Earth’s outer core revealed by seismic waves from earthquakes

9 hours ago Izer
7 min read

Ancient mass extinction study reveals that dinosaurs took over Earth amid ice, not warmth

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The rise of dinosaurs is due to their adaptation to the cold

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

György Nógrádi: You Can’t Survive Nuclear War (Video)

14 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Fourth of July travelers face thousands of flight delays, cancellations, and rising gas prices across the US

18 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Joshua Christian has been arrested for stalking Taylor Swift at a New York City home

21 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission on the moon from the launch pad (photos)

32 mins ago Izer