NASA launches Capstone, the 55-pound cube satellite on the Moon

June 26, 2022: On Sunday, NASA announced at least a day delay in the CAPSTONE launch to allow more time for final systems checks. The article has been updated.

In the coming years, NASA will be busy on the moon.

A giant rocket tops a capsule without astronauts around the moon and back, possibly before the end of summer. A parade of robotic landers will drop experiments on the moon to gather reams of scientific data, particularly about water ice trapped in the polar regions. A few years from now, astronauts will be back there, more than half a century after the last Apollo moon landing.

These are all part of NASA’s 21st Century Moon Program named after Artemis, who in Greek mythology was the twin sister of Apollo.

Once this week, a spacecraft called CAPSTONE will be launched as the first piece of Artemis heading to the moon. Compared to what to follow, it is modest in size and scope.