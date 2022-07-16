This is new!

Chef’s Kiss

NASA’s Beloved Mars Rover find something Particularly strange while traversing the red planet – wrapped chaos Unknown, string-like substance This is almost like a swirl of pasta.

Sadly, while we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that extraterrestrial life also enjoys linguine, ramen, or any other pasta-centric meal, it’s likely that this oddity is in fact part of NASA’s space droppings, leftovers from Percy’s arrival in 2021.

NASA trash

This isn’t the first time Percy has come across NASA droppings on a pristine planet.

Just last month, DISCOVERED ROVER What is believed to be a piece of thermal blanket — previously connected to the rocket-powered jet beam that helped the probe land on the surface of our cosmic neighbor last year — folded into a rock two kilometers from the landing site.

Percy, with rock I hope he’s still in the clouds, busy collecting an assortment of precious specimens from the Jezero Crater, a fascinating region of the Red Planet that contains what is believed to be an ancient river delta. Scientists hope that rock material extracted from the crater will provide clues to whether Mars was once Supported Microbial Life.

NASA maintains the line that samples should return to Earth by 2033but the return trip – which itself caused a file A fair share of the drama Logistically still elusive. Meanwhile, Percy will keep calling home with pictures, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more space spaghetti.

