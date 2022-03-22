NASA confirms that there are more than 5,000 worlds outside our solar system

The latest addition of 65 exoplanets to NASA’s archive of exoplanets contributed to the scientific breakthrough on Monday. This archive is home to discoveries of exoplanets from peer-reviewed scientific papers that have been confirmed using multiple planetary discovery methods.

It’s not just a number,” Jesse Christiansen, lead archival science and research scientist at the NASA Institute for Exoplanet Science at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, said in a statement. “Each one of them is a new world, a whole new planet. I’m excited for each one because we don’t know anything about them.”

We are currently living in a golden age of exoplanet discovery. Although the existence of planets outside our solar system has been previously suggested and certainly portrayed in science fiction, these worlds were only first discovered in the 1990s.