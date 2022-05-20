May 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read
NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is officially on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) after a 2.5-year delay.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday (May 19) at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT), Hold the starliner high on an unmanned mission called Orbital Flight Test 2OFT-2).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 sends mysterious data from outside our solar system

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Boeing is making a third attempt to launch its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

A mysterious problem has occurred with NASA’s Voyager 1 probe since 1977

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

5 min read

The global food crisis is threatening – only one big thing can stand in the way of the domestic grain harvest

54 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

PANW shares show as earnings and higher revenue estimates

56 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker Rent Italian Castle for Wedding

57 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

1 hour ago Izer