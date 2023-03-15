NASA and Axiom unveil new spacesuits for the Artemis III moon mission

This approach follows the model used by NASA in hiring Elon Musk’s SpaceX to fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station, and to the lunar surface for the mission for which the Axiom suits were designed.

The moon suit is a key component required for the Artemis program, which will send astronauts to the moon as NASA faces stiff competition in space and on the moon from China’s burgeoning space sector. The Axiom suits will be worn during the Artemis III mission, the program’s first moon landing, scheduled for 2025.

During the unveiling Wednesday onstage at the Space Center in Houston, James Stein, chief engineer of the suit, demonstrated the lunar equipment, showing how it could easily squat and move around. The large, conspicuous bubble around the head provides a wide view as well as illumination, which will be important when astronauts step into the shadowed craters near the moon’s south pole, where NASA hopes to study water ice at the bottom of the cool, shadowed craters. It also has an HD camera mount.

Astronauts enter and exit the spacesuit through a hatch in the backside.

“You can put your feet in, put your arms in, and then kind of shiver in the suit,” said Russell Ralston, deputy director of EVA program at Axiom Space. “And then we’ll close the hatch.”