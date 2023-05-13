May 13, 2023

NASA abandons small, turbulent Moon Ice mission for flash-light probe

Izer 52 mins ago 4 min read

NASA has abandoned a planned lunar mission for the small Lunar Flashlight cube, which aims to search for water ice in mysterious craters near the moon’s south pole.

The suitcase-sized Lunar Flashlight was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last December. It was a passenger payload on a mission whose main objective was to send the Japanese private robotic Hakuto-R ispace lander to the moon.

