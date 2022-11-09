Nancy Grace Rips Casey Anthony Documentary ‘Money and Fame Grab’



Nancy Grace It says the upcoming Peacock Documentary Series on Casey Anthony It’s a hoax… She says Casey will make her way through the series and laugh all the way to the bank.

The true crime queen joined us Wednesday on “TMZ Live” and we asked her why Peacock came out with a series about the woman Nancy called “America’s Most Hateful Mother” during her daughter’s trial. Kayleekilling.

There is already tons of anger over Peacock’s three-part document, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” and Nancy says the only thing the network and Casey care about here is making money.

Nancy, who called Casey “Tote Mum”, said she was actually invited to sit down with Casey for an interview as part of the docuseries…but said she refused when she was told she couldn’t interrogate Casey as she would in court.

Translation: Nancy Didn’t Fall For A Bunch Of Soft Questions.

You know, Casey was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter again in 2011 during a trial that got blanket coverage in the news…especially from Nancy, who was convinced Casey was guilty.

The Peacock series is Casey’s first on-camera interview since her trial… and a teaser for the document was released on Tuesday, prompting backlash.