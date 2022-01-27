Mystery – Something glows every 20 minutes for 4,000 light-years from Earth

Australian researchers have detected scary, glowing radiation from space.

Curtin University research team studied radio waves in the universe, they discovered one of the brightest radio sources in the sky, a new type of incandescent radiation.

Details of their discovery were reported in the scientific journal Nature, The Guardian reported.

When something in space is “on and off”, it is called a transient event. It may be from a pulsar that glows in milliseconds or seconds, but it can be a supernova and disappear again in a few days.

However, astronomer Natasha Hurley-Walker said the phenomenon now being observed is “on and off every 20 minutes”. “It’s very scary for an astronomer because we do not know anything that does that in the sky. And it’s enough for us, about 4,000 light years away. This is our galaxy backyard,” the researcher said.

The event was discovered by Tyrone O’Dohherty, a student at Curtin University, who later told Hurley-Walker, a professor at the university’s International Center for Radio Astronomy Research.

The behavior of the event is similar to that of a so-called ultra-long magnet with a slowly rotating neutron star. The existence of this type of material has already been predicted, but not observed.

However, the white dwarf may be a fallen star who turned into Pulsar, but it is very unreliable. “Whatever it is, it’s very serious. Of course

It’s something we do not think. “

Said Harley-Walker.

Experts study the sky using the MWA (Murchison Wide Area Network) telescope in Western Australia.

Initial image: Twitter,