Myanmar soldiers were burned alive by young civilians

On Tuesday, 11 villagers, including six youths, were set on fire by Myanmar troops in the northwestern country, MTI writes, citing local sources and accounts of eyewitnesses. Characteristic corpses were shown on social media scenes and in photos tied behind the hands.

According to media reports, hundreds of soldiers rushed to the village of Dan Tao in Myanmar’s Chaoing area on Tuesday morning.

A family member of one of the victims said he was captured by fleeing soldiers before his twenty-two-year-old brother, who was a university student, was killed.

In April 2021, a group formed from opposition to the military junta released a list of those killed, including a spokesman for the National Unity Government. The youngest victim was fourteen years old. A spokesman said in a statement that the military’s activity was dispelling the notion of war crimes.

In Myanmar, just hours before the formation of parliament, the military staged a violent coup in early February. Aung San Suu Kyi Councilor and several politicians in the ruling National Democratic League (NLD). The military justified the coup on the basis that the government had ignored their complaints about the election last November. NLD in the election. Chaos and violence have plagued the country since the coup, and the military continues to carry out relentless attacks on protesters.

According to the Association for the Support of Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 3,300 people have died and more than 10,000 have been arrested since the coup. Seventy-six-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, is four years old. Sentenced to imprisonment Incitement against the military and allegedly violating Govt rules.