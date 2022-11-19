My favorite design detail from the Los Angeles Auto Show

picture : Los Angeles Auto Show

While most automotive journalists are sent to every corner of the world to inspect and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs are Description of the latest and greatest in cars, from photos. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the Los Angeles Auto Show.

While the offering is somewhat lackluster compared to past years offerings (and large counterparts at the Detroit and New York auto shows), an auto show is always a great way to see the sights, sounds, and textures of cars, all in one place. Here are a few that made a lasting impression.

2024 Ford Mustang

picture : Lawrence Hodge

The Blue Oval showcased its top products like the Maverick, Bronco, F-150 Lightning EV and its debut 2024 Ford Mustang. Most of us can agree that the new iteration of the Pony looks great—the details put into this car really bring it together. Look at this shoulder line. This side crease. If you didn’t know you were looking for a new Mustang convertible, you probably thought it was a Chevrolet Camaro. The similarities are already noticeable in the photos, but they’re fairly obvious in person. Fortunately, this does not rule out the overall design.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

Hyundai marked a very big media day at the Los Angeles Auto Show with the introduction of its second Ioniq EV: Ionic 6. We at Jalopnik had a hard time with the Ioniq 5, and 6 should definitely win a lot of buyers. Just like the 5, the 6 has also incorporated some amazing notes into the design.

picture : Hyundai

For example, Hyundai’s unique integration of LED DRLs. The Ioniq 6 features “Parametric Pixel” amber LEDs, an attractive patterned addition first introduced on the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6’s ambient interior lighting system is brilliant and innovative, with 64 colors and more than 4,000 combinations, that too It coincides with the speed of the vehicle. The faster you go, the brighter your interior will shine.

Honda Pilot

picture : Lawrence Hodge

Maybe it’s just me, but it looks like the Honda Pilot has a tiny Toyota 4Runner in the C-pillar.

New Toyota Prius

picture : Toyota

I don’t think anyone expects Toyota to change the game like it did with the 2023 Prius. Seeing it in person—the most striking part of the design really lies in the back of the car. The way the side creases meet the light strip at the back looks pretty good. (These are words I never thought I’d say about a Prius.) There’s almost fluidity in the design. I find myself wanting to thank the designers for making the Prius that I really want to buy. She has outgrown or matured from the sippers of her earlier years. Now if only we could have designers who make every hybrid look eye-catching.