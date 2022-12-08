‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ star Barbara Babbs has died at the age of 76

Barbara Thor “Babs”known to many WhitneyIn “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” a mother dies.

Whitney broke the news to fans on Thursday… saying her mom passed away Wednesday “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie.” She says the time it passed — 10:32 p.m. — was also the exact time Whitney was born in 1984.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Whitney says her mother suffered from cerebral amyloid angiopathy… a condition that is unfortunately incurable and can cause brain hemorrhages, strokes, and dementia. She says Babs has been suffering from strokes since 2017.

She continues to share her love for her mom, and her pain over the tragic loss – ending the post to fans, “We are incredibly grateful we were able to share her with you and it is our hope that her memory will continue to be a source of comfort and happiness for the rest of your life… I love you mom.”

Fans of the show remember Babs from all 10 seasons of the TLC show… As the series progressed, part of the show began to focus on her health struggles with her condition.

Season ten saw Babs’ road to recovery, and her release from the hospital after suffering a stroke. TLC has yet to announce if the hit series will return for an eleventh season.

Babs is survived by Whitney, as well as her son, Fisher manand her husband, Glenn. See also Jennifer Aniston shows off a sparkling group on a birthday party - SheKnows

She was 76 years old.