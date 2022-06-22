June 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Musk: Tesla’s new car factories are losing billions of dollars

Izer 1 day ago 2 min read
Musk: Tesla's new car factories are losing billions of dollars

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) New car plants in Texas and Berlin are “losing billions of dollars” as they struggle to increase production due to battery shortages and Chinese port issues, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Musk said in an interview with the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, a recognized official Tesla club, in Austin, Texas, on May 31.

The club divided its interview with Mask into three parts, the latest of which was released on Wednesday.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Musk said Tesla’s Texas plant is producing “a small number” of cars due to challenges in ramping up production of its new “4680” batteries and as tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries “stuck at a port in China”. Read more “All of this will be fixed very quickly, but it requires a lot of attention,” he said.

He said the Berlin plant was in a “slightly better position” because it had started using 2,170 conventional batteries for cars built there.

The pursuit of “no bankruptcy”

He said the COVID-19-related lockdowns in Shanghai “have been very difficult.” He said the shutdown affected auto production not only at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, but also at its California plant, which uses some auto parts made in China. Read more

Tesla plans to suspend most production at its Shanghai plant in the first two weeks of July to work on upgrading the site to boost production, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

See also  Bitcoin Calls Traders a Fake New $40,000 As Federal Reserve Decision Day Approaches

“The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain disruptions, one thing at a time, and we are not out of it yet,” Musk said.

Tesla’s overwhelming concern, he said, is “How do we keep the factories running so we can pay people and not go bankrupt?”

Musk said earlier this month that he had a “very bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10% and “pause all hiring around the world.” Earlier this week, he said that a 10% cut in paid employees at Tesla would occur over three months. Read more

Tesla earlier this year began production at factories in Berlin and Texas, both critical to the growth ambitions of the largest electric car maker.

Musk said he expects Tesla to start production of its overdue Cybertruck electric trucks in mid-2023.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Joe White in Detroit Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Dan Yergin talks about falling oil prices despite tight supplies and Russia tensions

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Toyota recalls its first mass-produced electric vehicles less than two months after its launch

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

United Airlines will cut 12% of its flights to Newark in an effort to tame delays

17 hours ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Zhelensky can turn his old good friend into the head of the SZBU

55 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Dan Yergin talks about falling oil prices despite tight supplies and Russia tensions

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Chris Pratt Says His Mario’s Voice Is “Like Anything I’ve Heard”

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch a rare alignment of five planets in the sky this weekend

1 hour ago Izer