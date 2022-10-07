Musk says Pepsi will take delivery of the first Tesla semi-trucks in December

October 6 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) PepsiCo Inc has started production of commercial semi-electric trucks, and PepsiCo Inc will get its first shipments on December 1, according to the electric vehicle maker Elon Musk’s tweet Thursday.

When Musk revealed the prototype of the future battery-powered semi-auto in 2017, he said the 8-Series truck would go into production by 2019.

However, the schedule has been pushed back several times due to a shortage of parts and Musk said production will be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.

In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the car has a range of 500 miles (805 km). It was not immediately clear how many semi-trucks the electric car maker plans to produce.

Tesla’s new electric semi-truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, US, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo Read more

The truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it is eligible for a tax break of up to $40,000 under the Senate-approved US subsidy program.

In 2017, PepsiCo retained 100 Tesla semi-electric trucks as it sought to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.

In an interview with CNBC last year, PepsiCo President Ramon Laguarta said transportation accounts for 10% of the company’s gas emissions.

The maker of Mountain Dew, soda and Doritos chips had previously said it aimed to use the trucks to ship foods and soft drinks between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

