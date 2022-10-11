October 11, 2022

Musk denies he spoke to Putin before controversial tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denies allegations by Ian Bremer, head of political risk research firm Eurasia Group, that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before it was published. Controversial tweet Which means that Ukraine should not take back more territory from Russia than it lost this year.

Bremer wrote in a newsletter Monday that Musk had a “direct conversation” with Putin about the war, and is convinced that the Russian dictator will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if the smaller country does not back down.

Bremer, a well-known foreign policy analyst, wrote that he spoke to Musk two weeks ago and that Musk told him of the conversation with Putin.

But shortly after a news story was published in Vice News about Bremmer’s newsletter, Musk chirp negative of claims.

I only spoke to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago. The topic was space, Musk wrote.

Bremer said Putin told Musk he would achieve certain goals “no matter what,” including Russia’s continued control of Crimea, Ukraine’s acceptance of official neutrality status, and Ukraine’s recognition of Putin’s annexation of Luhansk and Donetsk and control of Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Putin held widely contested referendums in late September to gain support from residents of Ukraine’s eastern regions for Russia’s annexation of the region.

According to Bremer, Musk told him that “everything should be done to avoid” a nuclear strike on Ukraine, which Putin allegedly said would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invaded Crimea.

He also accused the political scientist Musk of spreading “disinformation” about Ukraine when he said that Some eastern regions of Ukraine “have a Russian majority and prefer Russia” and may therefore legitimately vote for annexation by Russia.

“Most of Ukraine unequivocally wants to be part of Ukraine,” Musk added. Including regions invaded by Russia.

“I wasn’t planning on writing about this, but now that Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced his views on Russia/Ukraine, it’s important to write about what’s going on,” Bremer wrote of the allegations in his newsletter.

