Murders in the Block Only Season 3 Release Date Revealed – Variety

Steve Martin casually dropped the release date for the third season of Murder in the Block Only during his “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” Touring show alongside Martin Short.

Showing Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Walt Disney Theatre. The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, which also featured Jeff Babko and the Step Canyon Rangers, the comedy duo revealed the news as the audience warmed up at the start of the show.

According to two sponsors who were in attendance, Martin and Short were giving updates on what they’ve been up to lately, showing a photo of themselves alongside co-star Selena Gomez and two new cast members for season three, Oscar and Emmy winner Meryl Streep. and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd. At one point, Martin says, “Watch the new season on August 8,” which was followed by a short response, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it airs for 33 minutes.”

Attendees were not allowed to record any part of their group.

The comedy-drama series follows Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), neighbors in an Upper West Side property called Arconia, who bond over a love of true crime podcasts and end up starting their own crimes where they happen. Mysterious murders all around them. In the first season, they discover the murder of fellow resident Tim Kono (Julian Sihy). In Season 2, they do the same to building board chairman Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) – while trying to clear their names.

The first season was nominated for 17 Emmy nominations, winning three for Comedy Cast for Nathan Lane, Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series. Gomez also made history as the third Latina nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Season 2 has received critical acclaim and is expected to garner another major buzz when the Emmy names are announced, with strong momentum for sitcoms and two lead comedians for Martin and Short.

The season 3 plot is still wrapping and it’s not yet known if former cast members like Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Tina Fey will return. However, Lin confirmed to ET Canada that he won’t be returning for this season, joking, “It’s now called ‘Only Meryl in the Building.'”

Murder on the Block Only was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers with Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jimmy Babbitt. Additionally, Thempy Banks, Jane Rabe, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristen Bernstein serve as producers.