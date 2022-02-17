Mudslides in Brazil kill at least 94 people

Brazil’s National Meteorological Institute said the rains that caused the devastation were the heaviest in the city since 1952.

“What we saw was a really very challenging event,” said Cassia de Castro Martins Ferreira, a researcher at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora who studies extreme weather events in the region. “It didn’t rain – it was an extraordinary amount of water pouring down.”

For many Petropolis residents, the disaster was a painful reminder of 2011, when similar mudslides killed more than 900 people in the area – the worst natural disaster in Brazil’s history.

Carlos Eduardo Ribeiro, 22, was among those searching for missing neighbors on Wednesday. Mr. Ribeiro, who lives across the street from a hillside neighborhood that has been engulfed by mudslides, said he was pulling children and elderly people out of the rubble.