MTA suspends sharing service updates on ‘untrusted’ Twitter

MTA leadership is putting up a muzzle on its Twitter account.

The agency will suspend its use of Twitter for subway and rail service alerts to commuters, Shenivah Riera, MTA’s acting chief of customer service, said immediately, after the agency’s access to the social media platform was involuntarily cut off twice in the past two weeks. In a statement, Rieara said these outages, combined with recent actions Twitter has taken to prioritize and verify accounts that have subscribed to their accounts. Paid monthly subscription Blue Twitter.

“The MTA does not pay technology platforms to publish service information, and has built redundant tools that provide real-time service alerts,” the statement said. “The MTA has terminated the publication of service information on Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed.”

Rieara pointed to internal resources that the MTA will continue to use in the future for customers looking for service alerts, including phone apps and agency web pages, along with email and text message alerts.

“Service alerts are also available on thousands of screens in stations, trains and buses,” Riera said.