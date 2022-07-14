‘Ms. Marvel’ EPs Talk Captain Marvel Cameo, the X-Men reference at the end

The following contains spoilers from Mrs. Marvellfinal season. work according to.

Mrs. Marvell The executive producers, Adel Elaraby and Bilal Falah, had no idea about it Brie Larson will appear in the post credits for Wednesday’s season finale. the coupleAnd the Who directed the episode (as well as the series premiere), only discovered it while they were working on the final edits.

This scene was filmed by Nia D’Costa during filming marvels,” The Captain Marvel A sequel is due for release in July 2023, Arby told TVLine. “She didn’t know when she was shooting this scene that it was going to be an after-show scene, and we didn’t know that this was going to be there. We found out while we were color-rating the show, and all of a sudden, we had this scene after we asked him. [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin Feige all the time.”

In the scene, Kamala (played by Iman Villani) is chilling on her bed when her bracelet lights up and is mysteriously “pulled” into her bedroom closet. However, it is not the young teenager who emerges from the rubble. Instead, its hero, Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, exits and surveys the room, muttering, “Oh, no, no, no, no, no…” (Read our full recap over here.)

So, what happened there? Has Kamala’s appearance as it is known in the comics changed, or is there something else at play here? “I suppose they’re switching places,” Arby says. “Kamala is somewhere in some crazy world, I think.”

In the episode, we also learned that the teenage hero’s genetic makeup is Different. In a private conversation, Bruno revealed to Kamala that her DNA is “off” compared to the rest of her family – there is a “mutation” in her gene. That moment is accompanied by the cartoon theme of the 90s X-Men A series that seems like more than just a coincidence. However, Arby isn’t sure what that means for Kamala in the long run.

“It was the best kept secret of the entire show. We didn’t even know about it until we suddenly had a script,” he shares. “So, when we got it, we asked, ‘What is this?'” What will happen?’ And Kevin Feige would say, “Just shoot, play the little music and that’s it. If you’re part of Ms. Marvel’s future, you’ll know more.”

“Kevin Feige has the master plan,” Falah adds. “He’s the only one who knows.”

Kamala may not be sure about her genetics – or really care about “the signs” at this point – but what is clear is that she has finally entered her own niche as Mrs. Marvell. During a clash with DODC, she was hit by a drone explosion which also caused Kamran to lose consciousness temporarily. That’s when she utters her famous phrase, “Impige,” and does just that while her family cheers from the sidelines. For Felah, that moment of gathering signifies that the Kamala family is the true source of their strength.

“She’s down to earth. She’s never been so perfect. [defeated]Falah explains. “She looks at her family, and that’s where she gets her strength because family is her superpower. She finds in herself the last power she has, says ’embiggen’ and then becomes Miss Marvell – the perfect version of herself.”

with Mrs. Marvell After the first season ends, Kamala will head to the big screen in Nia DaCosta marvels, alongside Captain Marvel from Brie Larson and Monica Rambo in the Teyonah Parris movie. And as Kamala’s role in the MCU expands, Falah hopes to continue down the path.

“I hope we’ll be a part of her future and hopefully we can make a movie about her,” he says. “I believe there is a big future ahead for her. Iman Velani is very young. Kamala Khan is very young. I think there is a lot. For me, it is just the beginning of a long story full of adventures.”