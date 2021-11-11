Mouse – Overseas – Russia ready to respond to US naval parade in the Black Sea

NATO’s Black Sea operations increase the risk of conflict, but Russia is showing restraint, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybkov.

What are American ships looking for in the Black Sea thousands of miles from their bases? The explanation that all this is done for freedom of navigation simply does not work. They play with fire, which is another attempt to test our determination

– Said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the MTI, Sergei Ryapkov described NATO’s naval exercises in the Black Sea as provocative, and recalled calling on the Moscow alliance and Washington to “calmly consider the risks.” , “Thus promoting the worst in Kiev politics.” This increases the likelihood of conflict, but Moscow maintains patience.

Ryapkov pointed out that the Russian armed forces were conducting military exercises in their home territory. According to the diplomat, Russia is in complete control of the situation and, as before, is ready to respond to any provocation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has previously said that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea due to the region’s strategic importance. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the United States is trying to steer the countries towards a policy of conflict by ordering its ships into the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has previously issued a statement saying the United States is creating a multinational force near Russia’s border. The wallet pointed to that US Navy ships They arrived in the Black Sea region to participate in an unplanned, international exercise under the joint European command of the U.S. Armed Forces. Such actions, according to Moscow, are a destructive factor in the region and one of their goals is to seize Ukrainian territory.

Russia is ready to retaliate if a US warship enters the Black Sea and launches a provocation, said Konstantin Kossachev, chairman of the foreign parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

U.S. ships set sail for the Black Sea when international media reported citing satellite imagery: The Russian soldiers regrouped On the eastern and southern borders of Ukraine. Later, this news was headlined in Kiev and Moscow Denied.