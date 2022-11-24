Mouse – Abroad – Kim Jong-un’s sister made a fool of the South Korean government

Kim Yo-jong, a key figure in North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, described the planned sanctions as an ugly show, saying, “It’s better to prove that the South Korean mob is the loyal dog of the Americans. .”

Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, addressed the UN Security Council (SC) on Tuesday. He accused her of using a double standardBecause the board discussed North Korea’s ballistics in an extraordinary meeting Rocket testsThe answer was America last Sunday Supersonic bombers and an army of fighters He started military exercises.

The UN Security Council on Monday discussed North Korea’s missile tests, which were announced earlier by the US delegation and further unsettled North Korea’s mood. Pyongyang tests intercontinental ballistic missile – Kim Jong-un has She watched it with her daughter Launch – and rocket It landed in the sea off Japan.

He blamed the South Korean president for putting Seoul in Pyongyang’s crosshairs

Kim Yo-jong accused South Korean President Jun Seok-yeol of creating a dangerous situation and insisted that his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, was more interested in inter-Korean dialogue. “During his tenure, Seoul was not in Pyongyang’s crosshairs,” he added, according to MTI.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry made another announcement on Tuesday It is considering introducing sanctions Against the communist country over Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Kim Jojong’s “ordinary words” were deeply regrettable, and criticized Pyongyang for stoking tension in the region with its missile tests.

This is not the first time that the leadership in Pyongyang has used derogatory terms against the leaders of countries classified as hostile countries. Earlier, US President Joe Biden was called a rabid dog and should be “beaten to death” while former US President Donald Trump was called a “mentally ill old man”.

(Cover image: Kim Jojong. Photo: Jorge Silva/Pool/AFP)