Mouse – Abroad – Former security officer Emmanuel Macron has been sentenced to three years in prison

Former French President Emmanuel Macron has sentenced Alexandre Penalla to three years in prison. He abused several protesters during the 2018 demonstration.

The incident caused a stir nationally. Macron first fired Penalla, who was later arrested and charged. The verdict was finally handed down in Paris on Friday.

The court convicted Penala on several counts.

On the one hand, he was convicted of acting illegally when he abused protesters in police helmets and civilian clothes. Moreover, they were condemned Traveled with a diplomatic passport Even after he was relieved of his duties; That he had an illegal firearm in 2017; He also produced a fake document.

Because of this, the person was sentenced to three years in prison (lawyers, less than that recommended, suspended for one and a half years). He was also fined 500 euros. As part of the three-year suspended sentence, Penalla will be required to wear a surveillance device on his wrist for one year.

