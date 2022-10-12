October 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Motorcycle rider Victor Stemann dies at the age of 22 after colliding while racing

Emet 25 mins ago 2 min read
Motorcycle rider Victor Stemann dies at the age of 22 after colliding while racing

Victor Stemann -Professional motorcycle racer – Died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22 years old.

International Motorcycle Federation Confirmed the sad news on Tuesday… saying Steeman died after sustaining serious injuries from a multi-racer accident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Race 1 in Portugal.

“The medical staff and coaches arrived at the site immediately, and the rider was present at the trackside and at the Ring Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to Faro Hospital,” the FIA ​​said.

Victor Steeman Riding Bike

“Despite the best efforts of the department’s medical staff, the Marshals, and the hospital staff, Steemann succumbed to his injuries.”

Steeman—who rode with Team MTM Kawasaki—started his World Supersport 300 career full-time in 2019…and has racked up four wins, five podiums and three pole positions this season.

Indeed, the Dutch rider made history with the most pole position in the World Supersport 300 class at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya.

The Steeman family said they feared for Victor’s life when he joined the sport… saying, “Something you’ve always feared as the parent of a motorcyclist has now happened.”

“Our Victor couldn’t win the last race.”

His family says Steeman is a true hero through his death… as he was able to save five lives by donating his organs.

See also  Chicago Blackhawks acquire Jeff Greenberg from front office Chicago Cubs

“We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss Victor very much.”

rest in peace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Astros and Phillies David Robertson’s Phil Matton misses playoffs after strange injuries

8 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Yankees points vs Guardians, takeaway: New York wins ALDS Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rizzo

16 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Dodgers’ NLDS list does not include Craig Kimbrel

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Two killed in shooting at gay bar in Bratislava

19 seconds ago Arzu
2 min read

PepsiCo defies slowdown fears with strong earnings and expectations

8 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Heidi Klum and her daughter Lenny, 18, criticized for photographing lingerie: ‘Very annoying’

13 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

A teenage girl was randomly punched by a suspect wearing a wig: the cops

20 mins ago Izer