Mother of two found dead in searched bags in South Korea

A woman believed to be the mother of two children Bodies were found inside suitcases Police, which was auctioned for a storage unit in New Zealand this month, said it was wanted in South Korea.

A police officer said the woman, a Korean-born citizen from New Zealand, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and has no record of leaving the country since then.

It was not immediately known where she was and whether she had arrived in South Korea with other relatives. It wasn’t named until Tuesday.

An investigation into the deaths of two young children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand has led police to a woman believed to be their mother living in South Korea, police said. AP

“New Zealand police have requested confirmation whether the person may be linked to a crime case in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her previous address and age, she could be the children’s mother.

An Auckland family bought the bags containing the bodies at an auction for storage lockers, without knowing what was inside. AFP via Getty Images

South Korean news station KBS reported that records indicate that the woman lived in New Zealand at an address tied in bags for an extended period of time, According to the New Zealand Herald.

South Korean police have not yet opened an investigation into the case, but they are cooperating with the New Zealand authorities through Interpol.

“If the woman is clearly identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant is received, there is a high possibility that an Interpol red notice will be issued. We will then proceed with the handover,” an official from the Foreign Affairs Office of the National Police Agency told reporters in Seoul, according to South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh.

The case in New Zealand began to unfold earlier this month after an Auckland family bought the contents of an abandoned locker and found children’s bodies inside a pair of suitcases.

Police said the children were said to be between 5 and 10 years old and died years ago. via Reuters

The children were between 5 and 10 years The bags are old and dead for some time, and the bags have been in storage for at least three or four years, Detective Inspector Tufilau Famanuja Valois told reporters in Auckland on Thursday.

Valois said police were making “very good progress on the DNA investigation”.

The police confirmed that the family that found the bodies had nothing to do with the deaths.

