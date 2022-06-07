Mother of man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble was instrumental in his surrender, says Sheriff — WSB-TV Channel 2

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA – The man accused of killing the Atlanta rapper Tribble surrendered to the sheriffs of Rockdale County on Tuesday night.

Trabel, whose real name was Marielle Orr, was shot dead while visiting a friend at an apartment complex in Conyers early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Eric Levitt said his team of detectives met Monday morning to devise a plan to locate Jamichel Jones, the man lawmakers believe killed Orr.

Representatives visited places familiar to Jones and began “knock and talk” to talk to those who might know his whereabouts.

Officials said that one such location was the home of the suspect’s mother.

Levitt said Jones’ mother was instrumental in his surrender after he called his mother and told her he wanted to give himself up in peace.

Jones then gave the deputies a place to surrender and was later arrested.

According to Levitt, Jones faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery, and home assault. Investigation is underway.

