Most G20 members condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine project declaration

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – A draft declaration of G20 leaders seen by Reuters on Tuesday said most members condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and stressed it was worsening the weakness of the global economy.

The members of the Group of Twenty also expressed their deep concern about the risks posed to global food security as a result of the escalation of tensions, and stressed the need for the independence of central banks to ensure their continuation in efforts to curb high inflation, according to the draft confirmed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors. European diplomat.

Referring to the “national positions” of the G20 members, the draft declaration said it condemned “in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine” and demanded its “complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”.

“Most of the members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it causes enormous human suffering and exacerbates existing fragility in the global economy,” she added, adding: “There were other opinions, different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

The 16-page document has yet to be adopted by the G20 members.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to “politicize” the joint declaration. He accused them of lobbying to include a line condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine on behalf of all participating nations.

Controversy over how the war in Ukraine was described prevented G-20 ministers earlier this year from issuing a joint statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his counterparts at the summit via video link to intensify their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under his proposed peace plan.

Russia, represented at the summit by its foreign minister, not President Vladimir Putin, says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian speakers. Kyiv and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unjustified imperialist land grab.

Economic Focus

The Russian invasion of Ukraine overshadowed the summit, which hosts Indonesia and other countries, which said it should focus on the risks to the global economy.

“While recognizing that the G20 is not a forum for resolving security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have serious consequences for the global economy,” the draft declaration read.

He also said that the G20 central banks are monitoring inflationary pressures and will calibrate the pace of monetary tightening to ensure inflation expectations remain well anchored.

“The independence of the central bank is necessary to achieve these goals and support the credibility of monetary policy,” she said.

The report said that fiscal stimulus measures should be “temporary and targeted” to mitigate the impact of rising commodity costs for the most vulnerable, to avoid fueling inflationary pressures.

Regarding debt problems, the draft stressed the importance of equitable burden-sharing by all creditors, without mentioning China, which has been criticized by Western countries for delaying efforts to ease the burden on some emerging economies.

The document also called on multilateral development banks to implement changes recommended by an independent panel in July, such as lowering capital requirements, which could allow institutions to lend hundreds of billions of dollars more to developing countries each year. Asked the MDBs to provide a status update in the spring of 2023.

