June 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Moscow says Russia destroyed Ukraine’s “last warship” in the Black Sea

Aygen 40 mins ago 2 min read

Ukrainian warship Yuriy Oliverenko.
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense / Wikicommons

  • A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said the last warship of the Ukrainian navy had been destroyed.
  • Russia claimed that the ship Yuri Oliverenko was hit by “high-precision weapons” in the port of Odessa.
  • Reports said that the Ukrainian Navy refuses to comment on any Russian allegations.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week that Russian forces had destroyed “the last Ukrainian warship” in the port of Odessa.

“The last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, Yury Oliverenko, was destroyed in a warship moored in the port of Odessa,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. in the telegraph.

Russia said Yuriy Oliverenko was hit on Monday by missiles Konashenkov described as “high-precision weapons”. Reuters.

Although Ukraine has not yet confirmed what happened, I confess Heavy Russian airstrikes damaged the port infrastructure of Odessa on Monday.

The claims of both sides were not immediately verified.

Russia rarely targeted the port after signing the UN-backed Black Sea Grains Initiative last year. The deal allowed Ukraine To resume grain exports that pass through the sea To help alleviate the global food crisis since the Russian invasion.

The Yuriy Olefirenko, a Soviet-era landing ship, may have played an “important role” in the Ukrainian operations, According to Forbes magazineespecially during the last year during the liberation of Kherson – a city near the Black Sea coast on the Dnipro River.

The warship may have supported Ukrainian missions on the Kinburn Spit, a three-mile finger-like strip that extends into the Black Sea where it meets the Dnipro River.

Whichever side holds the piece of land can control the movement of ships between the ports of Kherson, Mykolaiv and the Black Sea, according to Forbes.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson last November. Russian and Ukrainian forces are locked in a bloody battle in the islands, swamps and inlets of the nearby Dnipro Delta, Insider recently reported.

However, one expert believes that the potential destruction of the ship “has almost no impact on the offensive capability of the Ukrainian Navy,” said Frederic Mertens, an analyst at The Hague Center for Strategic Studies, Newsweek in an interview.

The ship, built in 1970, can only carry about four Ukrainian tanks, Mertens said, while a similar, larger ship deployed in the 20th century could carry four times that amount.

Watch now: Popular Insider Inc. Videos.

download…

See also  Meghan calls Harry 'toxic' as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Covid investigation: Government ‘potentially loses legal action’, says minister

9 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Biden says Sweden will “soon” join NATO in US Air Force speech

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

North Korea vowed to put a spy satellite into orbit shortly after its failed launch

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

Decision made: Ukraine will receive 66 BATT armored personnel carriers

3 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

UBS CEO warns of painful hiring decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

6 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Penny Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts are married

7 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

FP1: Verstappen comfortably leads Perez and Ocon during the first practice session in Barcelona

35 mins ago Emet