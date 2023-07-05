Moscow says civilians were hit by the Makevka attack, which Kiev says destroyed a Russian unit

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said late on Tuesday it had destroyed a formation of Russian forces in the Moscow-controlled Makevka district of the Donetsk region, while Russian-appointed officials said a civilian was killed and 36 wounded in the Kiev attacks.

The Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “As a result of accurate fire by units of the Defense Forces, there is no longer another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makevka.”

In an accompanying video on messaging app Telegram, the communications office showed what looked like explosions in a sparsely populated area.

Representatives installed by Russia in the part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region now controlled by Moscow and where Makiivka is located said on messaging app Telegram that one man died and at least 36 people were injured.

Denis Pushlin, the president installed by Russia in those parts of Donetsk that Moscow controls, said that among the wounded were a 33-month-old infant and a 7-year-old boy.

“Late in the evening, the enemy launched violent attacks on residential areas and a hospital complex,” Bushlin said on his Telegram channel.

Reuters could not independently verify either report. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia has been waging against its neighbor for 16 months.

On New Year’s Day, at least 89 Russian servicemen were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military headquarters in Makevka.

(Reporting by Lydia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)