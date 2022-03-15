Moscow accuses Kiev of killing civilians with a ballistic missile in Donetsk

Russia says Kiev forces have killed 23 people in an attack on the separatist stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, and the Russian military has accused Kiev of “war crimes.”











Fragments of a Tocska-U ballistic missile allegedly fired by Russian forces in the Donetsk region. According to pro-Russian separatists, pieces of a Tokska rocket landed in the city center, killing 23 civilians and wounding nine others.



Photo: Anadolu Agency via LEON KLEIN / AFP





Moscow has accused the Ukrainian military of firing a Tocska-U missile at a residential area in Donetsk, one of the most serious attacks on the city since Russia sent troops to Ukraine two weeks ago.

Ukrainian authorities have denied Russia’s allegations. According to Ukrainian military spokesman Leonid Madzuhin, the warship ‘s missile is actually a Russian missile. “This is undoubtedly a Russian missile or other ammunition; there is no point in talking about it,” Madjuhin said.

Defender He writes, Russian or Ukrainian claims cannot be verified independently. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have been negotiating a solution to more than two weeks of intense fighting, but no progress has been made.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: “It is a war crime to use such weapons in a city without armed forces. Said several times Absolutely Unsubstantiated And contradictory things. (András Rácz is a security policy expert In an interview with Litmus He described Konashenko as one of the key figures in Russian misinformation.)

Russia has already occupied Ukraine, particularly known for firing on civilians in several cities. (Via Defender)