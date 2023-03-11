Mortal Kombat’s Hiroyuki Sanada doesn’t know if he’ll be back for the sequel yet, but he’s game

A Mortal Kombat sequel is said to be in the works, but the question of who will return still lingers.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Hanzo Hasashi (aka Scorpion) in the 2021 film, isn’t sure if he’ll play the undead warrior again.

“I hope so,” he told IGN during a press briefing for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Sanada’s John Wick 4 cast Shamir Anderson also shared, “I hope so, too,” he said. “Come on, are you kidding me? He’s the man.”

The two actors then uttered Scorpion’s catchphrase: “Come here!”

In January 2022, Delivery time reported that New Line is moving forward with Mortal Kombat 2, with Jeremy Slater set to write the sequel. Simon McQuaid, who directed the first film, will also return to direct.

Sanada previously said ComicBook.com about his uncertainty about reprising his role as Scorpio.

“I have no idea, I haven’t heard anything official yet,” Sanada said. “But, I hope they’re into Scorpion, and I’m going to say ‘Come here!'” ” once again.”

On the horizon, Sanada stars in the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise as Shimazu, the manager of the Continental Hotel in Osaka.

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres in theaters May 27.

Michaela Zee is a freelance news writer for IGN. You can follow her on Twitter at @michaelakzee.