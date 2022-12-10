Morocco scores another surprise by eliminating Portugal and ending Ronaldo’s career

DOHA, Qatar – The Arab world’s first World Cup started with a bang, as Saudi Arabia upset Argentina in a first-round match, sending waves of jubilation in a region lacking soccer giants.

The tournament in Qatar is approaching its final stages with yet another surprise: Morocco beat Portugal on Saturday to become the first country in Africa and the Arab world to ever reach the semi-finals.

Morocco added Portugal – and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo – to the list of major European countries that were unexpectedly knocked out of the cup. Having never been in contention for football’s greatest player award, Morocco are just one match away from a place in the final, having beaten the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal now without letting them score a single goal.

“Pinch me, I think I’m dreaming,” Yacine Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper known as Bounou, said after the match. “These moments are great, but we are here to change the mentality. With this feeling of inadequacy, we have to get rid of it. A Moroccan player can face any player in the world. The generation that will come after us will know that we can do miracles.”

Players from Africa and the Arab world have long played in premier soccer leagues in Europe and elsewhere, and like many athletes who hold citizenship in more than one place, many play for teams other than the one they were born in. But Africa’s national teams have struggled to make an impact late in the tournament so far.

Moroccan Youssef En-Nesiri headed in the winning goal against Portugal. attributed to him… Martin Meisner / Associated Press

Of the 26-member Moroccan team, only 12 were born in Morocco, which is the lowest percentage in the competition, according to FIFA’s tally. The others are of Moroccan descent but were born in Spain, Canada, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. Other teams in Africa have also attracted players with family, if not local, ties to their teams.

However, Morocco’s storylines are about millions of Arabs, Muslims and North Africans uniting behind one team in a way this tournament has not seen.

This fanatical support was on full display inside El Thomama Stadium, which for 90 minutes (plus eight minutes of deadly stoppage time) was like a corner in Casablanca, Rabat or Marrakesh. Each period of Portuguese possession was met with piercing whistles, and each Moroccan incursion the other way was greeted with the kind of boisterous cheer that threatened to shove the ball into the Portuguese net.

As Morocco celebrates their victory and contemplates the next step in their magical journey – they will face France in the semi-final match on Wednesday – the result certainly signifies the end of an era.

Ronaldo arrived in Qatar as one of the most famous people in the world, and one of the best soccer players of any era. But he also arrived as an eccentric tourist, having had his bridges burned and abandoned by his club, Manchester United. He found his place in Portugal’s starting line-up, a position he dominated for nearly two decades, on probation and then torn by the time Portugal reached the round of 16.

Against Switzerland, Ronaldo watched as his young replacement, Gonzalo Ramos, announced himself with a stunning hat-trick, producing credentials that immediately positioned the Benfica forward as heir apparent.

But against Morocco, with a tenacious defense that had only been breached once in a World Cup final, Ramos and the Portuguese wilted as the wall of whistles reached fever pitch and stayed there. Ronaldo entered the stage 40 minutes before the end, a platform to produce another heroic act, a final cinematic moment in a career full of cinematic moments.

At the point of attack that included a line of four strikers in ever more desperate attempts to break Moroccan resistance, Ronaldo could not twist the World Cup to his will. He ran, chased balls behind, jumped to get his head to balls, tried to find shooting angles, everything and anything to break the paroxysmal Moroccan barrier.

So did his teammates. But nothing works. Shots were blocked, tackles were made as the Moroccans seemed to double in the face of the relentless waves of Portuguese attacks.

En-Nesiri’s goal propelled Morocco to become the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. attributed to him… Martin Meisner / Associated Press

Portugal simply couldn’t get the ball to break for them the way Morocco could at that moment in the first half as the air on the pitch was still, the ball hung in the air for what seemed like an era, before N.C. – Nasiri.

The tall striker timed it to perfection, meeting the hoped-for cross from Yahya Atiyatallah a split second before goalkeeper Diogo Costa was able to find it.

In the aftermath of that goal, Morocco let its guard down for the only time in the match, allowing the ball to bounce dangerously close to their own goal. Portugal almost leveled in that moment, as midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ shot from an improbable angle hit the crossbar.

That was as close as Morocco could allow Portugal to get. She regrouped and formed an impenetrable barrier that pushed her further and further into the competition.

There will be near misses. It was Portugal after all. There were the last minute challenges, outstretched limbs that swept the balls away. And then when that wasn’t enough, there was Bono – the eponymous Moroccan goalkeeper of a rock star who refused to get hit.

By the final minutes of the match, Morocco were reduced to 10 men with substitute Walid Chedira picking up two yellow cards in quick succession. But Morocco refused to be distracted. The final seconds were a blur played over a whistling sound that threatened to cause bleeding from the ears. Then came the important whistle.

As his teammates knelt, Ronaldo ignored the Moroccan players’ good wishes and headed straight for the tunnel, wiping his tears with his shirt. Overwhelmed by the Hargona, Morocco finally summoned up a reserve of energy to embark on festivities that will live long in memory. The team lunged at their fans crowded behind the refusing goal, raising their arms in the air, seizing a moment that only the most hopeful member of the squad had considered possible when the journey began last month.

As one hero leaves the biggest stage in football, the World Cup has given birth to a team of champions for the Arab world. Morocco is not ready to say goodbye.

Aida Scientific Contributed reporting from Rabat, Morocco.