July 15, 2023

Morgan Fairchild reveals longtime fiancé Mark Seller’s death at 73: ‘I’m devastated’

19:00 Jul 15, 2023, updated at 19:11 Jul 15, 2023

Morgan Fairchild is grieving the loss of her fiancé, who passed away on July 7th.

The actress, 73, who recently revealed she had had two hip replacement surgeries, shared the news of her death on a heartwarming note on social media on Friday.

‘# Sad news. I am so sorry to inform you that my life partner and beloved fiancee, Mark Seiler, passed away this past Friday, the General Hospital star wrote next to an undated photo from their first days together.

She continued, “He had Parkinson’s disease for several years, but it seems that it was #longcovid that killed him after his third infection.”

Referring to the man with whom she spent more than three decades of her life, Fairchild recalled: “He was such a warm, wonderful, funny man, and I’m devastated.”

Mourning: Morgan Fairchild, 73, announced the death of her partner and fiancé Mark Siler on July 7 on social media Friday. She wrote, “He was such a warm, wonderful, and so funny guy, I’m devastated.”

She then advised her fans to “keep your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask.”

The All Good Things actress has shown off her constant advocacy to wear a mask in multiple social media posts.

“I am sending love to all of you,” she said, using her trademark sign as she closed the heartbroken message.

Journalist Debra Roberts joined thousands of fans in sending condolences, saying, “So sorry for your loss. What joy he seemed to ignite! May the memories support you.

“Oh, Morgan, I’m so sorry,” wrote actress Susan Blakely. I can’t imagine how difficult and painful this must be for you.

Morgan met and began dating in 1980, and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016.

The Days of Our Lives alum revealed that her partner was being treated in a nursing home in June 2020, the early months of the Covid pandemic while she stayed home alone.

‘They take very good care of him there,’ said Al-Nahar singer. closer.

Parkinson’s disease: Morgan and he met began dating in 1980 and he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016. However, the grieving actress said she believed Parkinson’s disease eventually took his life after contracting the virus three times (pictured in Cannes in 1995)
Outing: Morgan shared a photo of her and Marc outing in May 2022. She constantly encouraged her fans to keep wearing masks in light of her partner’s frail medical condition

I’m so thankful there aren’t any cases out there… [but] I am just here.

Even though the couple have been engaged for a long time, Morgan was in no rush to walk down the aisle, telling the outlet, “It’s definitely a long-term commitment and we’ve been together for a long time…so we might as well leave that’s the case now. We’re both growing up.”

Morgan has kept her private life to herself and rarely posts any pictures with Mark.

She made an exception in May 2022, when the couple were enjoying some time out.

“#OnMyWalk to lunch with my man!” I explained. “ Always enjoy your chocolate icing @bluestonelane with a gentle breeze! Our masks are on the table.

See also  Eric Braeden and Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless say he has cancer in an emotional video

