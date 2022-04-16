April 16, 2022

More than 900 civilians have died around Kiev

“I am sorry to say that we have found the bodies of 900 dead civilians and handed them over to forensic experts,” said Andrei Nepidov, chief of police in the Kiev region. BBC According to.

Neptune said more than 350 bodies had been taken out of Buxa – where Russian troops have been charged with war crimes for evidence, which Moscow vehemently denies.

The rubble in Borodianka and Makaro is still being removed, and “they will still die beneath the rubble,” the police chief added.

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

The BBC could not verify these specific allegations, but journalists have seen bodies in civilian clothes on the roads near Kiev and documented a large-scale operation to collect and identify the dead in Buxa.

About 95 percent of the victims’ deaths were caused by gunshot wounds, and they were simply shot and hanged on the street, the police chief said. According to AB. He also said that Russian troops were “pursuing” those who supported the Ukrainians.

The death toll has more than doubled Ukrainian Officers.

