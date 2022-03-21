March 21, 2022

More than 30 years later, Morey Povich’s show has ended

The popular daytime talk show ended with the 2021-2022 season, NBCUniversal representatives confirmed to CNN.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my family at NBC Universal asked me to continue the show,” host Maurie Povich said in a statement. “Even though I told them I was ready to help live, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and over 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to another deal. I am very proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who have worked on Morey’s but as I sometimes tell my guests on Morey, “Enough, already!”

The show, known for its paternity tests and guests with scandalous secrets, is in its 24th season with NBCUniversal. Povich is the longest-running daytime talk show host in television history.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the show’s farewell season, and while his retirement has been bittersweet, we are very pleased that he is able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracy Wilson, executive director and vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said in a statement. . “Morri is a television icon and a pop culture legend and we can’t be proud to have been a part of his amazing career.”

While the original production ends, according to network representatives, “the show features thousands of live, entertaining, and dramatic episodes that will continue to be successful in broad daylight for years to come.”

