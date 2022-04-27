More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E. coli contamination concerns

The service said it was concerned that some of the affected products might be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.

“We urge consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. These products must be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase,” she added.

Strain O103 of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) was found during routine testing and so far there have been no reports of illness from consuming the products, according to an FSA notice.

She said people can get sick two to eight days after eating products contaminated with STEC. Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases they may develop a more serious infection. The Food Safety Administration said, “Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.”

The CDC says that many strains of E. coli are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals, but those that produce Shiga toxin cause disease.

It estimates that there are 265,000 cases of STEC each year in the United States.