More details about Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, UFC vet, cause of death

The MMA community was left in mourning on Sunday after Former UFC title contender Anthony Johnson dies came to light. Many of his contemporaries, whether former rivals or teammates, shared their desires for the late “rumble”.

What was not immediately revealed was the cause of his death. All everyone knows is that the 38-year-old had a serious medical condition in 2021. Recently, his manager, Ali Abdulaziz, asked for prayers because Johnson was”Not working well. “

But as Hey ho! Sports A recent report revealed that Johnson died of organ failure from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and phagocytosis, a rare immune disorder.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is usually a treatable type of cancer 73% survival rate. It is one of the most Common types of cancer (4%) despite their incidence And the death rate It is ‘closely related to age’ and is most frequently shown to people over 65 years of age.

Former coaching partner and former champion Kamaru Usman also spoke to Yahoo! He revealed that Johnson was undergoing dialysis during one of their last meetings a few months ago.

“You know, it was a bit like [the late actor] Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick kept his case secret and we were all shocked and surprised [when he died in 2020]. Rumble will give you these careless stories, he was on dialysis on his kidneys but never told you what was going on.

“He didn’t want to be treated differently. He didn’t want people to see him lose all that weight and go through these situations and treat him differently because of what was happening. He was a great athlete.

“He had a middleweight and heavyweight strength and was able to transmit that throughout his career. He was really special and talented and he didn’t have to try so hard. He just felt like he was working hard, but there were levels he didn’t go to, maybe he didn’t want to go to it.

It was normal. I like it very much. He said it looks easy. He would hit a man and the man would collapse. I mean, I worked really hard and put in this time and I’m going to finish hitting this guy with everything and he was just standing there. The Rumble was a different caliber than the rest of us.”

Johnson (23-6) had last seen at Bellator 258 in May 2021 against Jose Augusto Azevedo, who was knocked out in the second round.