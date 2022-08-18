More artillery strikes, Russian commanders replaced – our war news on Thursday

On Wednesday, 6,935 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and 6,913 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Thursday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 290. They wrote that they should go to the office of the National Directorate of Immigration responsible for their place of residence to receive the final documents. 262 people, including 79 children who fled the war in Ukraine, arrived in Budapest by train. ORFK announced.

Budapest police headquarters announced on police.hu that it is assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

The police are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital. Budapest, and staff of aid agencies, the statement said.

(MTI)